Kapil Raj Finan Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 0.07 crore, up 0% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.07 crore in December 2020 up 0% from Rs. 0.00 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.02 crore in December 2020 up 370.45% from Rs. 0.00 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.03 crore in December 2020 up 200% from Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2019.

Kapil Raj Finan EPS has increased to Rs. 0.04 in December 2020 from Rs. 0.01 in December 2019.

Kapil Raj Finan shares closed at 10.00 on February 23, 2021 (BSE) and has given 45.99% returns over the last 6 months