Kapashi Com Standalone September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 0.20 crore, up 616.55% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.20 crore in September 2021 up 616.55% from Rs. 0.03 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.06 crore in September 2021 up 25006.1% from Rs. 0.01 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.12 crore in September 2021 up 10500% from Rs. 0.02 crore in September 2020.

Kapashi Com EPS has increased to Rs. 4.12 in September 2021 from Rs. 0.33 in September 2020.

Kapashi Com shares closed at 56.80 on October 27, 2021 (BSE) and has given 15.92% returns over the last 6 months