Kapashi Com Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 0.19 crore, down 7.91% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.19 crore in March 2020 down 7.91% from Rs. 0.20 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.12 crore in March 2020 up 560.66% from Rs. 0.02 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.18 crore in March 2020 up 50% from Rs. 0.12 crore in March 2019.

Kapashi Com EPS has increased to Rs. 0.49 in March 2020 from Rs. 0.18 in March 2019.