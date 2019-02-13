Kapashi Com Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 0.18 crore, up 41.83% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.18 crore in December 2018 up 41.83% from Rs. 0.12 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.02 crore in December 2018 down 69.99% from Rs. 0.07 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.05 crore in December 2018 down 50% from Rs. 0.10 crore in December 2017.

Kapashi Com EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.21 in December 2018 from Rs. 0.69 in December 2017.

Kapashi Com shares closed at 52.65 on January 02, 2019 (BSE)