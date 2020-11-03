172@29@17@244!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|earnings|kansai-nerolacs-net-profit-falls-11-5-to-rs-168-crore-in-september-quarter-6061771.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Register now for Commodity Ki Paathshala: Webinar on Edible Oil Segment 2020-21
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : Nov 03, 2020 08:57 PM IST | Source: PTI

Kansai Nerolac's net profit falls 11.5% to Rs 168 crore in September quarter

The company's total income during July-September 2020 grew 4.37 percent to Rs 1,388.02 crore, compared with Rs 1,329.88 crore in the year-ago period.

PTI
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Kansai Nerolac on November 3 reported an 11.56 percent fall in consolidated net profit at Rs 167.96 crore for the quarter ended September 30. The company had posted a net profit of Rs 189.92 crore in the corresponding quarter a year ago, Kansai Nerolac said in a BSE filing.

Its total income during July-September 2020 grew 4.37 percent to Rs 1,388.02 crore, compared with Rs 1,329.88 crore in the year-ago period. The September 2020 quarter saw a gradual return in demand as the unlock progressed. Decoratives witnessed high double-digit volume growth in the quarter.

"Industrials saw negative growth with end-user demand being impacted for a better part of the quarter on account of COVID-19 and gradually recovering only in September," Kansai Nerolac Paints Vice-Chairman and Managing Director H M Bharuka said. He added that an aggressive cost-control programme, along with judicious management of overheads, helped the company report a growth in Ebitda (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation).

Close

Bharuka said basic raw material prices were benign this quarter though rates were seen firming up gradually along with continued volatility in forex rates. Looking forward, the company is optimistic that demand recovery would continue.

related news

Shares of Kansai Nerolac Paints on Tuesday closed 0.53 percent higher at Rs 516.50 apiece on the BSE.
First Published on Nov 3, 2020 08:58 pm

tags #Business #Kansai Nerolac #Results

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.