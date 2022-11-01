Kansai Nerolac Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,814.27 crore, up 19.3% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,814.27 crore in September 2022 up 19.3% from Rs. 1,520.74 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 117.26 crore in September 2022 up 19% from Rs. 98.54 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 200.87 crore in September 2022 up 17.54% from Rs. 170.90 crore in September 2021.

Kansai Nerolac EPS has increased to Rs. 2.18 in September 2022 from Rs. 1.83 in September 2021.

Kansai Nerolac shares closed at 486.00 on October 31, 2022 (BSE) and has given 3.97% returns over the last 6 months and -11.46% over the last 12 months.