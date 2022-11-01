 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Kansai Nerolac Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,814.27 crore, up 19.3% Y-o-Y

Nov 01, 2022 / 11:01 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Kansai Nerolac Paints are:

Net Sales at Rs 1,814.27 crore in September 2022 up 19.3% from Rs. 1,520.74 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 117.26 crore in September 2022 up 19% from Rs. 98.54 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 200.87 crore in September 2022 up 17.54% from Rs. 170.90 crore in September 2021.

Kansai Nerolac EPS has increased to Rs. 2.18 in September 2022 from Rs. 1.83 in September 2021.

Kansai Nerolac shares closed at 486.00 on October 31, 2022 (BSE) and has given 3.97% returns over the last 6 months and -11.46% over the last 12 months.

Kansai Nerolac Paints
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 1,814.27 1,944.57 1,520.74
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 1,814.27 1,944.57 1,520.74
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 1,237.66 1,251.84 1,097.57
Purchase of Traded Goods 121.46 129.20 108.81
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -63.64 -18.18 -125.36
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 82.70 77.54 69.34
Depreciation 41.23 39.26 38.01
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 238.76 248.56 205.71
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 156.10 216.35 126.66
Other Income 3.54 4.38 6.23
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 159.64 220.73 132.89
Interest 2.48 2.33 2.29
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 157.16 218.40 130.60
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 157.16 218.40 130.60
Tax 39.90 55.50 32.06
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 117.26 162.90 98.54
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 117.26 162.90 98.54
Equity Share Capital 53.89 53.89 53.89
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.18 3.02 1.83
Diluted EPS 2.18 3.02 1.83
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.18 3.02 1.83
Diluted EPS 2.18 3.02 1.83
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Kansai Nerolac #Kansai Nerolac Paints #Paints & Varnishes #Results
first published: Nov 1, 2022 10:55 pm
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.