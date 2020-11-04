Kansai Nerolac Standalone September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 1,288.09 crore, up 3.58% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,288.09 crore in September 2020 up 3.58% from Rs. 1,243.52 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 158.55 crore in September 2020 down 18.02% from Rs. 193.39 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 263.72 crore in September 2020 up 21.6% from Rs. 216.87 crore in September 2019.

Kansai Nerolac EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.94 in September 2020 from Rs. 3.59 in September 2019.

Kansai Nerolac shares closed at 513.45 on November 03, 2020 (NSE) and has given 32.06% returns over the last 6 months and -3.10% over the last 12 months.