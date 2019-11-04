Kansai Nerolac Standalone September 2019 Net Sales at Rs 1,243.52 crore, down 3.89% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,243.52 crore in September 2019 down 3.89% from Rs. 1,293.88 crore in September 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 193.39 crore in September 2019 up 58.53% from Rs. 121.99 crore in September 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 216.87 crore in September 2019 up 3.8% from Rs. 208.94 crore in September 2018.

Kansai Nerolac EPS has increased to Rs. 3.59 in September 2019 from Rs. 2.26 in September 2018.

Kansai Nerolac shares closed at 538.50 on November 01, 2019 (NSE) and has given 28.43% returns over the last 6 months and 42.69% over the last 12 months.