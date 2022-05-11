Kansai Nerolac Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,412.83 crore, up 6.19% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,412.83 crore in March 2022 up 6.19% from Rs. 1,330.48 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 24.53 crore in March 2022 down 80.81% from Rs. 127.80 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 90.56 crore in March 2022 down 58.02% from Rs. 215.74 crore in March 2021.

Kansai Nerolac EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.46 in March 2022 from Rs. 2.37 in March 2021.

Kansai Nerolac shares closed at 431.10 on May 10, 2022 (NSE) and has given -27.50% returns over the last 6 months and -23.85% over the last 12 months.