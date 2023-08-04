Kansai Nerolac Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 2,071.17 crore, up 6.51% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2,071.17 crore in June 2023 up 6.51% from Rs. 1,944.57 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 743.83 crore in June 2023 up 356.62% from Rs. 162.90 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 350.25 crore in June 2023 up 34.72% from Rs. 259.99 crore in June 2022.

Kansai Nerolac EPS has increased to Rs. 9.20 in June 2023 from Rs. 3.02 in June 2022.

Kansai Nerolac shares closed at 320.50 on August 03, 2023 (NSE) and has given 15.11% returns over the last 6 months and -4.11% over the last 12 months.