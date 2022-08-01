 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Kansai Nerolac Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,944.57 crore, up 49.45% Y-o-Y

Aug 01, 2022 / 06:39 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Kansai Nerolac Paints are:

Net Sales at Rs 1,944.57 crore in June 2022 up 49.45% from Rs. 1,301.19 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 162.90 crore in June 2022 up 37.29% from Rs. 118.65 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 259.99 crore in June 2022 up 32.12% from Rs. 196.79 crore in June 2021.

Kansai Nerolac EPS has increased to Rs. 3.02 in June 2022 from Rs. 2.20 in June 2021.

Kansai Nerolac shares closed at 400.00 on July 29, 2022 (NSE) and has given -28.49% returns over the last 6 months and -36.43% over the last 12 months.

Kansai Nerolac Paints
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 1,944.57 1,412.83 1,301.19
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 1,944.57 1,412.83 1,301.19
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 1,251.84 1,073.05 759.09
Purchase of Traded Goods 129.20 95.79 83.33
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -18.18 -151.17 13.62
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 77.54 96.64 69.82
Depreciation 39.26 39.09 35.76
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 248.56 215.58 188.21
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 216.35 43.85 151.36
Other Income 4.38 7.62 9.67
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 220.73 51.47 161.03
Interest 2.33 2.64 2.52
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 218.40 48.83 158.51
Exceptional Items -- -11.39 --
P/L Before Tax 218.40 37.44 158.51
Tax 55.50 12.91 39.86
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 162.90 24.53 118.65
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 162.90 24.53 118.65
Equity Share Capital 53.89 53.89 53.89
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 3.02 0.46 2.20
Diluted EPS 3.02 0.46 2.20
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 3.02 0.46 2.20
Diluted EPS 3.02 0.46 2.20
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Aug 1, 2022 06:33 pm
