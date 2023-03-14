Kansai Nerolac Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,717.07 crore, up 1.38% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,717.07 crore in December 2022 up 1.38% from Rs. 1,693.70 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 112.28 crore in December 2022 down 15.18% from Rs. 132.38 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 197.11 crore in December 2022 down 10.12% from Rs. 219.30 crore in December 2021.