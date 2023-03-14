English
    Kansai Nerolac Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,717.07 crore, up 1.38% Y-o-Y

    March 14, 2023 / 11:20 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Kansai Nerolac Paints are:

    Net Sales at Rs 1,717.07 crore in December 2022 up 1.38% from Rs. 1,693.70 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 112.28 crore in December 2022 down 15.18% from Rs. 132.38 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 197.11 crore in December 2022 down 10.12% from Rs. 219.30 crore in December 2021.

    Kansai Nerolac EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.08 in December 2022 from Rs. 2.46 in December 2021.

    Kansai Nerolac shares closed at 402.90 on March 13, 2023 (NSE) and has given -20.77% returns over the last 6 months and -10.20% over the last 12 months.

    Kansai Nerolac Paints
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations1,717.071,814.271,693.70
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations1,717.071,814.271,693.70
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials1,085.481,237.661,071.35
    Purchase of Traded Goods110.10121.46108.29
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks2.87-63.64-16.97
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost83.1782.7074.33
    Depreciation42.1341.2338.98
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses246.95238.76246.70
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax146.37156.10171.02
    Other Income8.613.549.30
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax154.98159.64180.32
    Interest2.472.482.26
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax152.51157.16178.06
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax152.51157.16178.06
    Tax40.2339.9045.68
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities112.28117.26132.38
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period112.28117.26132.38
    Equity Share Capital53.8953.8953.89
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.082.182.46
    Diluted EPS2.082.182.46
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.082.182.46
    Diluted EPS2.082.182.46
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Kansai Nerolac #Kansai Nerolac Paints #Paints & Varnishes #Results
    first published: Mar 14, 2023 10:33 am