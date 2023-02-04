 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Kansai Nerolac Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,717.07 crore, up 1.38% Y-o-Y

Feb 04, 2023 / 12:36 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Kansai Nerolac Paints are:

Net Sales at Rs 1,717.07 crore in December 2022 up 1.38% from Rs. 1,693.70 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 112.28 crore in December 2022 down 15.18% from Rs. 132.38 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 197.11 crore in December 2022 down 10.12% from Rs. 219.30 crore in December 2021.

Kansai Nerolac Paints
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 1,717.07 1,814.27 1,693.70
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 1,717.07 1,814.27 1,693.70
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 1,085.48 1,237.66 1,071.35
Purchase of Traded Goods 110.10 121.46 108.29
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 2.87 -63.64 -16.97
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 83.17 82.70 74.33
Depreciation 42.13 41.23 38.98
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 246.95 238.76 246.70
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 146.37 156.10 171.02
Other Income 8.61 3.54 9.30
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 154.98 159.64 180.32
Interest 2.47 2.48 2.26
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 152.51 157.16 178.06
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 152.51 157.16 178.06
Tax 40.23 39.90 45.68
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 112.28 117.26 132.38
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 112.28 117.26 132.38
Equity Share Capital 53.89 53.89 53.89
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.08 2.18 2.46
Diluted EPS 2.08 2.18 2.46
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.08 2.18 2.46
Diluted EPS 2.08 2.18 2.46
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited