    Kansai Nerolac Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,717.07 crore, up 1.38% Y-o-Y

    February 04, 2023 / 12:36 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Kansai Nerolac Paints are:

    Net Sales at Rs 1,717.07 crore in December 2022 up 1.38% from Rs. 1,693.70 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 112.28 crore in December 2022 down 15.18% from Rs. 132.38 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 197.11 crore in December 2022 down 10.12% from Rs. 219.30 crore in December 2021.

    Kansai Nerolac Paints
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations1,717.071,814.271,693.70
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations1,717.071,814.271,693.70
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials1,085.481,237.661,071.35
    Purchase of Traded Goods110.10121.46108.29
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks2.87-63.64-16.97
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost83.1782.7074.33
    Depreciation42.1341.2338.98
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses246.95238.76246.70
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax146.37156.10171.02
    Other Income8.613.549.30
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax154.98159.64180.32
    Interest2.472.482.26
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax152.51157.16178.06
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax152.51157.16178.06
    Tax40.2339.9045.68
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities112.28117.26132.38
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period112.28117.26132.38
    Equity Share Capital53.8953.8953.89
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.082.182.46
    Diluted EPS2.082.182.46
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.082.182.46
    Diluted EPS2.082.182.46
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited