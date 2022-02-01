Kansai Nerolac Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 1,693.70 crore, up 14.95% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,693.70 crore in December 2021 up 14.95% from Rs. 1,473.38 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 132.38 crore in December 2021 down 34.44% from Rs. 201.93 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 219.30 crore in December 2021 down 27.84% from Rs. 303.89 crore in December 2020.

Kansai Nerolac EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.46 in December 2021 from Rs. 3.75 in December 2020.

Kansai Nerolac shares closed at 567.00 on January 31, 2022 (NSE) and has given -9.89% returns over the last 6 months and -2.46% over the last 12 months.