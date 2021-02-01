Kansai Nerolac Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 1,473.38 crore, up 18.05% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,473.38 crore in December 2020 up 18.05% from Rs. 1,248.14 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 201.93 crore in December 2020 up 64.64% from Rs. 122.65 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 303.89 crore in December 2020 up 48.75% from Rs. 204.30 crore in December 2019.

Kansai Nerolac EPS has increased to Rs. 3.75 in December 2020 from Rs. 2.28 in December 2019.

Kansai Nerolac shares closed at 548.70 on January 29, 2021 (NSE) and has given 26.84% returns over the last 6 months and 7.11% over the last 12 months.