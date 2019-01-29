Kansai Nerolac Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 1,350.66 crore, up 17.96% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,350.66 crore in December 2018 up 17.96% from Rs. 1,145.01 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 112.70 crore in December 2018 down 9.95% from Rs. 125.15 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 196.81 crore in December 2018 down 7.17% from Rs. 212.00 crore in December 2017.

Kansai Nerolac EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.09 in December 2018 from Rs. 2.32 in December 2017.

Kansai Nerolac shares closed at 438.05 on January 28, 2019 (NSE) and has given -9.46% returns over the last 6 months and -8.63% over the last 12 months.