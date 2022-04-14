Kansai Nerolac Q4 PAT may dip 13.9% YoY to Rs. 110 cr: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct has come out with its fourth quarter (January-March’ 22) earnings estimates for the Consumer Discretionary sector. The brokerage house expects Kansai Nerolac to report net profit at Rs. 110 crore down 13.9% year-on-year (down 16.9% quarter-on-quarter).

Net Sales are expected to increase by 7 percent Y-o-Y (down 15.9 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 1,424 crore, according to ICICI Direct.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) are likely to fall by 11.1 percent Y-o-Y (down 13.9 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 180.8 crore.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

