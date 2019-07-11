App
Last Updated : Jul 11, 2019 05:48 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Kansai Nerolac Q1 PAT may dip 10.8% YoY to Rs. 123.7 cr: ICICI Direct

Net Sales are expected to increase by 5.2 percent Y-o-Y (up 25.2 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 1,446.4 crore, according to ICICI Direct.

ICICI Direct has come out with its first quarter (April-June’ 19) earnings estimates for the Consumer Discretionary sector. The brokerage house expects Kansai Nerolac to report net profit at Rs. 123.7 crore down 10.8% year-on-year (up 30.8% quarter-on-quarter).


Net Sales are expected to increase by 5.2 percent Y-o-Y (up 25.2 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 1,446.4 crore, according to ICICI Direct.


Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) are likely to fall by 7.5 percent Y-o-Y (up 33.9 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 202.8 crore.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Jul 11, 2019 05:48 pm

tags #Brokerage Recos - Sector Report #Brokerage Results Estimates #consumer discretionary #earnings #ICICI Direct #Kansai Nerolac #Result Poll

