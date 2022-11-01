Kansai Nerolac Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,930.96 crore, up 19.22% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Kansai Nerolac Paints are:Net Sales at Rs 1,930.96 crore in September 2022 up 19.22% from Rs. 1,619.64 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 113.57 crore in September 2022 up 23.43% from Rs. 92.01 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 203.42 crore in September 2022 up 20.2% from Rs. 169.23 crore in September 2021.
Kansai Nerolac EPS has increased to Rs. 2.11 in September 2022 from Rs. 1.71 in September 2021.
|Kansai Nerolac shares closed at 486.00 on October 31, 2022 (NSE) and has given 4.57% returns over the last 6 months and -12.09% over the last 12 months.
|Kansai Nerolac Paints
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Sep'22
|Jun'22
|Sep'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|1,930.96
|2,051.37
|1,619.64
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|1,930.96
|2,051.37
|1,619.64
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|1,310.90
|1,328.74
|1,178.77
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|122.27
|130.65
|109.99
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-58.73
|-21.49
|-137.40
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|93.98
|88.42
|80.08
|Depreciation
|45.14
|43.13
|42.06
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|263.19
|270.01
|225.45
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|154.21
|211.91
|120.69
|Other Income
|4.07
|4.83
|6.48
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|158.28
|216.74
|127.17
|Interest
|6.30
|8.49
|6.85
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|151.98
|208.25
|120.32
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|151.98
|208.25
|120.32
|Tax
|40.77
|56.20
|33.04
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|111.21
|152.05
|87.28
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|111.21
|152.05
|87.28
|Minority Interest
|2.36
|4.27
|4.73
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|113.57
|156.32
|92.01
|Equity Share Capital
|53.89
|53.89
|53.89
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|2.11
|2.90
|1.71
|Diluted EPS
|2.11
|2.90
|1.71
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|2.11
|2.90
|1.71
|Diluted EPS
|2.11
|2.90
|1.71
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited