Kansai Nerolac Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,930.96 crore, up 19.22% Y-o-Y

Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21 Net Sales/Income from operations 1,930.96 2,051.37 1,619.64 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 1,930.96 2,051.37 1,619.64 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 1,310.90 1,328.74 1,178.77 Purchase of Traded Goods 122.27 130.65 109.99 Increase/Decrease in Stocks -58.73 -21.49 -137.40 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 93.98 88.42 80.08 Depreciation 45.14 43.13 42.06 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 263.19 270.01 225.45 P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 154.21 211.91 120.69 Other Income 4.07 4.83 6.48 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 158.28 216.74 127.17 Interest 6.30 8.49 6.85 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 151.98 208.25 120.32 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 151.98 208.25 120.32 Tax 40.77 56.20 33.04 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 111.21 152.05 87.28 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 111.21 152.05 87.28 Minority Interest 2.36 4.27 4.73 Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- -- Net P/L After M.I & Associates 113.57 156.32 92.01 Equity Share Capital 53.89 53.89 53.89 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 2.11 2.90 1.71 Diluted EPS 2.11 2.90 1.71 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 2.11 2.90 1.71 Diluted EPS 2.11 2.90 1.71 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited