Kansai Nerolac Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,930.96 crore, up 19.22% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,930.96 crore in September 2022 up 19.22% from Rs. 1,619.64 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 113.57 crore in September 2022 up 23.43% from Rs. 92.01 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 203.42 crore in September 2022 up 20.2% from Rs. 169.23 crore in September 2021.

Kansai Nerolac EPS has increased to Rs. 2.11 in September 2022 from Rs. 1.71 in September 2021.