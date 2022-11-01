English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event : Just for Pro! Watch N.S Fidai Pre Event Discussion on Technical Analysis Program on 2nd Nov at 7.30pm
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Kansai Nerolac Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,930.96 crore, up 19.22% Y-o-Y

    November 01, 2022 / 11:05 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Kansai Nerolac Paints are:

    Net Sales at Rs 1,930.96 crore in September 2022 up 19.22% from Rs. 1,619.64 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 113.57 crore in September 2022 up 23.43% from Rs. 92.01 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 203.42 crore in September 2022 up 20.2% from Rs. 169.23 crore in September 2021.

    Kansai Nerolac EPS has increased to Rs. 2.11 in September 2022 from Rs. 1.71 in September 2021.

    Kansai Nerolac shares closed at 486.00 on October 31, 2022 (NSE) and has given 4.57% returns over the last 6 months and -12.09% over the last 12 months.

    Close
    Kansai Nerolac Paints
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations1,930.962,051.371,619.64
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations1,930.962,051.371,619.64
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials1,310.901,328.741,178.77
    Purchase of Traded Goods122.27130.65109.99
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-58.73-21.49-137.40
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost93.9888.4280.08
    Depreciation45.1443.1342.06
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses263.19270.01225.45
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax154.21211.91120.69
    Other Income4.074.836.48
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax158.28216.74127.17
    Interest6.308.496.85
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax151.98208.25120.32
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax151.98208.25120.32
    Tax40.7756.2033.04
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities111.21152.0587.28
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period111.21152.0587.28
    Minority Interest2.364.274.73
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates113.57156.3292.01
    Equity Share Capital53.8953.8953.89
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.112.901.71
    Diluted EPS2.112.901.71
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.112.901.71
    Diluted EPS2.112.901.71
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Kansai Nerolac #Kansai Nerolac Paints #Paints & Varnishes #Results
    first published: Nov 1, 2022 11:00 pm