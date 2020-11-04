172@29@17@242!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|earnings|kansai-nerolac-consolidated-september-2020-net-sales-at-rs-1383-21-crore-up-4-35-y-o-y-6064491.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false

Last Updated : Nov 04, 2020 11:38 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Kansai Nerolac Consolidated September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 1,383.21 crore, up 4.35% Y-o-Y

 
 
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Kansai Nerolac Paints are:

Net Sales at Rs 1,383.21 crore in September 2020 up 4.35% from Rs. 1,325.55 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 168.20 crore in September 2020 down 11.83% from Rs. 190.77 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 273.38 crore in September 2020 up 22.48% from Rs. 223.21 crore in September 2019.

Kansai Nerolac EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.12 in September 2020 from Rs. 3.54 in September 2019.

Kansai Nerolac shares closed at 513.45 on November 03, 2020 (NSE) and has given 32.06% returns over the last 6 months and -3.10% over the last 12 months.

Kansai Nerolac Paints
Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Sep'20Jun'20Sep'19
Net Sales/Income from operations1,373.54631.371,319.57
Other Operating Income9.677.555.98
Total Income From Operations1,383.21638.921,325.55
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials791.91250.69809.60
Purchase of Traded Goods88.2943.8163.93
Increase/Decrease in Stocks-40.6079.57-57.05
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost75.2474.8179.27
Depreciation39.3037.9233.84
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses199.80113.22210.92
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax229.2738.90185.04
Other Income4.818.164.33
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax234.0847.06189.37
Interest5.425.514.83
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax228.6641.55184.54
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax228.6641.55184.54
Tax60.7011.91-5.38
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities167.9629.64189.92
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period167.9629.64189.92
Minority Interest0.243.830.85
Share Of P/L Of Associates------
Net P/L After M.I & Associates168.2033.47190.77
Equity Share Capital53.8953.8953.89
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS3.120.623.54
Diluted EPS3.120.623.54
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS3.120.623.54
Diluted EPS3.120.623.54
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

First Published on Nov 4, 2020 11:22 am

