    Kansai Nerolac Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1,733.59 crore, up 12.82% Y-o-Y

    May 09, 2023 / 05:56 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Kansai Nerolac Paints are:

    Net Sales at Rs 1,733.59 crore in March 2023 up 12.82% from Rs. 1,536.60 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 93.77 crore in March 2023 up 279.18% from Rs. 24.73 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 177.82 crore in March 2023 up 114.37% from Rs. 82.95 crore in March 2022.

    Kansai Nerolac EPS has increased to Rs. 1.74 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.46 in March 2022.

    Kansai Nerolac shares closed at 402.65 on May 08, 2023 (NSE) and has given -9.45% returns over the last 6 months and -8.17% over the last 12 months.

    Kansai Nerolac Paints
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations1,733.591,826.811,536.60
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations1,733.591,826.811,536.60
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials1,092.271,156.771,155.22
    Purchase of Traded Goods107.11110.3397.30
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-18.824.28-145.08
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost100.8293.83107.70
    Depreciation45.8146.0043.04
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses284.09266.12237.54
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax122.31149.4840.88
    Other Income9.707.38-0.97
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax132.01156.8639.91
    Interest6.807.417.82
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax125.21149.4532.09
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax125.21149.4532.09
    Tax28.9740.4812.92
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities96.24108.9719.17
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period96.24108.9719.17
    Minority Interest-2.470.955.56
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates93.77109.9224.73
    Equity Share Capital53.8953.8953.89
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.742.040.46
    Diluted EPS1.742.040.46
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.742.040.46
    Diluted EPS1.742.040.46
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
