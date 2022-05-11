 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Kansai Nerolac Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,536.60 crore, up 5.28% Y-o-Y

May 11, 2022 / 09:11 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Kansai Nerolac Paints are:

Net Sales at Rs 1,536.60 crore in March 2022 up 5.28% from Rs. 1,459.57 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 24.73 crore in March 2022 down 80.1% from Rs. 124.28 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 82.95 crore in March 2022 down 63.03% from Rs. 224.38 crore in March 2021.

Kansai Nerolac EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.46 in March 2022 from Rs. 2.31 in March 2021.

Kansai Nerolac shares closed at 431.10 on May 10, 2022 (NSE) and has given -27.50% returns over the last 6 months and -23.85% over the last 12 months.

Kansai Nerolac Paints
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 1,536.60 1,810.35 1,450.83
Other Operating Income -- -- 8.74
Total Income From Operations 1,536.60 1,810.35 1,459.57
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 1,155.22 1,152.42 975.08
Purchase of Traded Goods 97.30 109.56 86.47
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -145.08 -16.48 -106.36
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 107.70 85.75 78.65
Depreciation 43.04 42.95 48.16
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 237.54 266.93 212.28
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 40.88 169.22 165.29
Other Income -0.97 9.96 10.93
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 39.91 179.18 176.22
Interest 7.82 7.26 7.78
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 32.09 171.92 168.44
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 32.09 171.92 168.44
Tax 12.92 46.60 44.82
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 19.17 125.32 123.62
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 19.17 125.32 123.62
Minority Interest 5.56 2.71 0.66
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 24.73 128.03 124.28
Equity Share Capital 53.89 53.89 53.89
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.46 2.38 2.31
Diluted EPS 0.46 2.38 2.31
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.46 2.38 2.31
Diluted EPS 0.46 2.38 2.31
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Kansai Nerolac #Kansai Nerolac Paints #Paints & Varnishes #Results
first published: May 11, 2022 09:00 am
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.