Kansai Nerolac Consolidated March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 1,459.57 crore, up 35.14% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,459.57 crore in March 2021 up 35.14% from Rs. 1,080.07 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 124.28 crore in March 2021 up 84.89% from Rs. 67.22 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 224.38 crore in March 2021 up 62.54% from Rs. 138.05 crore in March 2020.

Kansai Nerolac EPS has increased to Rs. 2.31 in March 2021 from Rs. 1.25 in March 2020.

Kansai Nerolac shares closed at 566.15 on May 10, 2021 (NSE) and has given 7.85% returns over the last 6 months and 56.89% over the last 12 months.