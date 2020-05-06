App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : May 06, 2020 07:26 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Kansai Nerolac Consolidated March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 1,080.07 crore, down 11.56% Y-o-Y

 
 
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Kansai Nerolac Paints are:

Net Sales at Rs 1,080.07 crore in March 2020 down 11.56% from Rs. 1,221.23 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 67.22 crore in March 2020 down 22.91% from Rs. 87.20 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 138.05 crore in March 2020 down 16.39% from Rs. 165.12 crore in March 2019.

Kansai Nerolac EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.25 in March 2020 from Rs. 1.62 in March 2019.

Kansai Nerolac shares closed at 391.85 on May 05, 2020 (NSE) and has given -26.34% returns over the last 6 months and -7.91% over the last 12 months.

Kansai Nerolac Paints
Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Mar'20Dec'19Mar'19
Net Sales/Income from operations1,072.721,324.811,208.03
Other Operating Income7.357.1313.20
Total Income From Operations1,080.071,331.941,221.23
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials702.91654.63814.56
Purchase of Traded Goods79.2674.5170.33
Increase/Decrease in Stocks-122.88101.08-107.03
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost74.8478.9269.16
Depreciation38.3636.9028.46
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses211.73225.13221.72
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax95.85160.77124.03
Other Income3.8410.5912.63
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax99.69171.36136.66
Interest6.195.263.25
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax93.50166.10133.41
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax93.50166.10133.41
Tax28.1450.2948.00
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities65.36115.8185.41
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period65.36115.8185.41
Minority Interest1.861.191.79
Share Of P/L Of Associates------
Net P/L After M.I & Associates67.22117.0087.20
Equity Share Capital53.8953.8953.89
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS1.252.171.62
Diluted EPS1.252.171.62
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS1.252.171.62
Diluted EPS1.252.171.62
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited



First Published on May 6, 2020 07:24 pm

tags #Earnings First-Cut #Kansai Nerolac #Kansai Nerolac Paints #Paints & Varnishes #Results

