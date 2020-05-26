Kansai Nerolac Consolidated March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 1,080.07 crore, down 11.56% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,080.07 crore in March 2020 down 11.56% from Rs. 1,221.23 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 67.22 crore in March 2020 down 22.91% from Rs. 87.20 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 138.05 crore in March 2020 down 16.39% from Rs. 165.12 crore in March 2019.

Kansai Nerolac EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.25 in March 2020 from Rs. 1.62 in March 2019.

Kansai Nerolac shares closed at 353.15 on May 22, 2020 (NSE) and has given -32.70% returns over the last 6 months and -15.46% over the last 12 months.