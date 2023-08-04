English
    Kansai Nerolac Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 2,156.80 crore, up 5.14% Y-o-Y

    August 04, 2023
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Kansai Nerolac Paints are:

    Net Sales at Rs 2,156.80 crore in June 2023 up 5.14% from Rs. 2,051.37 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 738.00 crore in June 2023 up 372.11% from Rs. 156.32 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 348.70 crore in June 2023 up 34.18% from Rs. 259.87 crore in June 2022.

    Kansai Nerolac EPS has increased to Rs. 9.13 in June 2023 from Rs. 2.90 in June 2022.

    Kansai Nerolac shares closed at 320.50 on August 03, 2023 (NSE) and has given 15.11% returns over the last 6 months and -4.11% over the last 12 months.

    Kansai Nerolac Paints
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations2,156.801,733.592,051.37
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations2,156.801,733.592,051.37
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials1,131.821,092.271,328.74
    Purchase of Traded Goods124.52107.11130.65
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks139.73-18.82-21.49
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost107.19100.8288.42
    Depreciation46.6845.8143.13
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses322.04284.09270.01
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax284.82122.31211.91
    Other Income17.209.704.83
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax302.02132.01216.74
    Interest7.126.808.49
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax294.90125.21208.25
    Exceptional Items661.25----
    P/L Before Tax956.15125.21208.25
    Tax222.1528.9756.20
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities734.0096.24152.05
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period734.0096.24152.05
    Minority Interest4.00-2.474.27
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates738.0093.77156.32
    Equity Share Capital53.8953.8953.89
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS9.131.742.90
    Diluted EPS9.121.742.90
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS9.131.742.90
    Diluted EPS9.121.742.90
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

