Kansai Nerolac Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2,051.37 crore, up 46.24% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2,051.37 crore in June 2022 up 46.24% from Rs. 1,402.76 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 156.32 crore in June 2022 up 37.01% from Rs. 114.09 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 259.87 crore in June 2022 up 29.64% from Rs. 200.46 crore in June 2021.

Kansai Nerolac EPS has increased to Rs. 2.90 in June 2022 from Rs. 2.12 in June 2021.

Kansai Nerolac shares closed at 400.00 on July 29, 2022 (NSE) and has given -28.49% returns over the last 6 months and -36.43% over the last 12 months.