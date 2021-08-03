Kansai Nerolac Consolidated June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 1,402.76 crore, up 119.55% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,402.76 crore in June 2021 up 119.55% from Rs. 638.92 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 114.09 crore in June 2021 up 240.87% from Rs. 33.47 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 200.46 crore in June 2021 up 135.89% from Rs. 84.98 crore in June 2020.

Kansai Nerolac EPS has increased to Rs. 2.12 in June 2021 from Rs. 0.62 in June 2020.

Kansai Nerolac shares closed at 629.20 on August 02, 2021 (NSE) and has given 9.03% returns over the last 6 months and 42.11% over the last 12 months.