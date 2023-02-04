Kansai Nerolac Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,826.81 crore, up 0.91% Y-o-Y

Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21 Net Sales/Income from operations 1,826.81 1,930.96 1,810.35 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 1,826.81 1,930.96 1,810.35 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 1,156.77 1,310.90 1,152.42 Purchase of Traded Goods 110.33 122.27 109.56 Increase/Decrease in Stocks 4.28 -58.73 -16.48 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 93.83 93.98 85.75 Depreciation 46.00 45.14 42.95 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 266.12 263.19 266.93 P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 149.48 154.21 169.22 Other Income 7.38 4.07 9.96 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 156.86 158.28 179.18 Interest 7.41 6.30 7.26 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 149.45 151.98 171.92 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 149.45 151.98 171.92 Tax 40.48 40.77 46.60 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 108.97 111.21 125.32 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 108.97 111.21 125.32 Minority Interest 0.95 2.36 2.71 Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- -- Net P/L After M.I & Associates 109.92 113.57 128.03 Equity Share Capital 53.89 53.89 53.89 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 2.04 2.11 2.38 Diluted EPS 2.04 2.11 2.38 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 2.04 2.11 2.38 Diluted EPS 2.04 2.11 2.38 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited