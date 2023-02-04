Kansai Nerolac Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,826.81 crore, up 0.91% Y-o-Y
February 04, 2023 / 12:44 AM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Kansai Nerolac Paints are:Net Sales at Rs 1,826.81 crore in December 2022 up 0.91% from Rs. 1,810.35 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 109.92 crore in December 2022 down 14.15% from Rs. 128.03 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 202.86 crore in December 2022 down 8.68% from Rs. 222.13 crore in December 2021.
Kansai Nerolac EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.04 in December 2022 from Rs. 2.38 in December 2021.
|Kansai Nerolac shares closed at 414.30 on February 02, 2023 (BSE) and has given -17.30% returns over the last 6 months and -25.30% over the last 12 months.
|Kansai Nerolac Paints
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|1,826.81
|1,930.96
|1,810.35
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|1,826.81
|1,930.96
|1,810.35
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|1,156.77
|1,310.90
|1,152.42
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|110.33
|122.27
|109.56
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|4.28
|-58.73
|-16.48
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|93.83
|93.98
|85.75
|Depreciation
|46.00
|45.14
|42.95
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|266.12
|263.19
|266.93
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|149.48
|154.21
|169.22
|Other Income
|7.38
|4.07
|9.96
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|156.86
|158.28
|179.18
|Interest
|7.41
|6.30
|7.26
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|149.45
|151.98
|171.92
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|149.45
|151.98
|171.92
|Tax
|40.48
|40.77
|46.60
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|108.97
|111.21
|125.32
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|108.97
|111.21
|125.32
|Minority Interest
|0.95
|2.36
|2.71
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|109.92
|113.57
|128.03
|Equity Share Capital
|53.89
|53.89
|53.89
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|2.04
|2.11
|2.38
|Diluted EPS
|2.04
|2.11
|2.38
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|2.04
|2.11
|2.38
|Diluted EPS
|2.04
|2.11
|2.38
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited