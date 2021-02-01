Kansai Nerolac Consolidated December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 1,592.55 crore, up 19.57% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,592.55 crore in December 2020 up 19.57% from Rs. 1,331.94 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 203.79 crore in December 2020 up 74.18% from Rs. 117.00 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 318.75 crore in December 2020 up 53.05% from Rs. 208.26 crore in December 2019.

Kansai Nerolac EPS has increased to Rs. 3.78 in December 2020 from Rs. 2.17 in December 2019.

Kansai Nerolac shares closed at 548.70 on January 29, 2021 (NSE) and has given 26.84% returns over the last 6 months and 7.11% over the last 12 months.