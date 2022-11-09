Kanpur Plast Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 127.08 crore, down 22.79% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Kanpur Plastipacks are:
Net Sales at Rs 127.08 crore in September 2022 down 22.79% from Rs. 164.58 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.46 crore in September 2022 down 142.13% from Rs. 5.84 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.78 crore in September 2022 down 73.62% from Rs. 14.33 crore in September 2021.
Kanpur Plast shares closed at 98.35 on November 07, 2022 (NSE) and has given -15.80% returns over the last 6 months and -44.31% over the last 12 months.
|
|Kanpur Plastipacks
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Sep'22
|Jun'22
|Sep'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|127.08
|145.35
|164.58
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|127.08
|145.35
|164.58
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|63.17
|87.71
|90.67
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|3.83
|2.41
|5.72
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|16.93
|-3.15
|4.69
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|11.64
|12.23
|11.58
|Depreciation
|2.84
|2.78
|2.60
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|28.71
|35.35
|42.26
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.03
|8.03
|7.07
|Other Income
|0.98
|0.27
|4.66
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.94
|8.31
|11.73
|Interest
|4.38
|3.01
|3.42
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-3.44
|5.30
|8.31
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-3.44
|5.30
|8.31
|Tax
|-0.97
|1.56
|2.46
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-2.46
|3.73
|5.84
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-2.46
|3.73
|5.84
|Equity Share Capital
|21.47
|21.47
|21.47
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.15
|1.74
|2.72
|Diluted EPS
|-1.15
|1.74
|2.72
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.15
|1.74
|2.72
|Diluted EPS
|-1.15
|1.74
|2.72
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited