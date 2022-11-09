Kanpur Plast Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 127.08 crore, down 22.79% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 127.08 crore in September 2022 down 22.79% from Rs. 164.58 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.46 crore in September 2022 down 142.13% from Rs. 5.84 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.78 crore in September 2022 down 73.62% from Rs. 14.33 crore in September 2021.

Kanpur Plast shares closed at 98.35 on November 07, 2022 (NSE) and has given -15.80% returns over the last 6 months and -44.31% over the last 12 months.