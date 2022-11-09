 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Kanpur Plast Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 127.08 crore, down 22.79% Y-o-Y

Nov 09, 2022 / 12:07 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Kanpur Plastipacks are:

Net Sales at Rs 127.08 crore in September 2022 down 22.79% from Rs. 164.58 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.46 crore in September 2022 down 142.13% from Rs. 5.84 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.78 crore in September 2022 down 73.62% from Rs. 14.33 crore in September 2021.

Kanpur Plast shares closed at 98.35 on November 07, 2022 (NSE) and has given -15.80% returns over the last 6 months and -44.31% over the last 12 months.

Kanpur Plastipacks
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 127.08 145.35 164.58
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 127.08 145.35 164.58
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 63.17 87.71 90.67
Purchase of Traded Goods 3.83 2.41 5.72
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 16.93 -3.15 4.69
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 11.64 12.23 11.58
Depreciation 2.84 2.78 2.60
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 28.71 35.35 42.26
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.03 8.03 7.07
Other Income 0.98 0.27 4.66
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.94 8.31 11.73
Interest 4.38 3.01 3.42
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -3.44 5.30 8.31
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -3.44 5.30 8.31
Tax -0.97 1.56 2.46
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -2.46 3.73 5.84
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -2.46 3.73 5.84
Equity Share Capital 21.47 21.47 21.47
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -1.15 1.74 2.72
Diluted EPS -1.15 1.74 2.72
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -1.15 1.74 2.72
Diluted EPS -1.15 1.74 2.72
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
