    Kanpur Plast Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 127.08 crore, down 22.79% Y-o-Y

    November 09, 2022 / 12:07 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Kanpur Plastipacks are:

    Net Sales at Rs 127.08 crore in September 2022 down 22.79% from Rs. 164.58 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.46 crore in September 2022 down 142.13% from Rs. 5.84 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.78 crore in September 2022 down 73.62% from Rs. 14.33 crore in September 2021.

    Kanpur Plast shares closed at 98.35 on November 07, 2022 (NSE) and has given -15.80% returns over the last 6 months and -44.31% over the last 12 months.

    Kanpur Plastipacks
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations127.08145.35164.58
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations127.08145.35164.58
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials63.1787.7190.67
    Purchase of Traded Goods3.832.415.72
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks16.93-3.154.69
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost11.6412.2311.58
    Depreciation2.842.782.60
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses28.7135.3542.26
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.038.037.07
    Other Income0.980.274.66
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.948.3111.73
    Interest4.383.013.42
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-3.445.308.31
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-3.445.308.31
    Tax-0.971.562.46
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-2.463.735.84
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-2.463.735.84
    Equity Share Capital21.4721.4721.47
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-1.151.742.72
    Diluted EPS-1.151.742.72
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-1.151.742.72
    Diluted EPS-1.151.742.72
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Nov 9, 2022 12:00 pm