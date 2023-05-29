English
    Kanpur Plast Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 109.74 crore, down 34.3% Y-o-Y

    May 29, 2023 / 10:50 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Kanpur Plastipacks are:

    Net Sales at Rs 109.74 crore in March 2023 down 34.3% from Rs. 167.04 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 7.34 crore in March 2023 up 71.95% from Rs. 4.27 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 8.95 crore in March 2023 down 27.12% from Rs. 12.28 crore in March 2022.

    Kanpur Plast EPS has increased to Rs. 3.42 in March 2023 from Rs. 1.99 in March 2022.

    Kanpur Plast shares closed at 88.15 on May 26, 2023 (NSE) and has given -3.66% returns over the last 6 months and -26.54% over the last 12 months.

    Kanpur Plastipacks
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations109.7494.69167.04
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations109.7494.69167.04
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials54.5861.9885.66
    Purchase of Traded Goods3.175.7611.13
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks10.68-10.0211.13
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost13.5111.2711.86
    Depreciation2.812.852.96
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses21.5124.2437.83
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax3.47-1.396.46
    Other Income2.670.862.86
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax6.14-0.529.32
    Interest1.253.583.55
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax4.90-4.115.77
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax4.90-4.115.77
    Tax-2.450.371.50
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities7.34-4.484.27
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period7.34-4.484.27
    Equity Share Capital21.4721.4721.47
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.42-2.081.99
    Diluted EPS3.42-2.081.99
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.42-2.081.99
    Diluted EPS3.42-2.081.99
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    #Earnings First-Cut #Kanpur Plast #Kanpur Plastipacks #packaging #Results
