 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Kanpur Plast Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 167.04 crore, up 7.63% Y-o-Y

May 24, 2022 / 11:55 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Kanpur Plastipacks are:

Net Sales at Rs 167.04 crore in March 2022 up 7.63% from Rs. 155.20 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.27 crore in March 2022 down 63.38% from Rs. 11.66 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 12.28 crore in March 2022 down 43.95% from Rs. 21.91 crore in March 2021.

Kanpur Plast EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.99 in March 2022 from Rs. 7.85 in March 2021.

Kanpur Plast shares closed at 124.95 on May 23, 2022 (NSE) and has given -9.62% returns over the last 6 months and -5.56% over the last 12 months.

Kanpur Plastipacks
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 167.04 150.46 155.20
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 167.04 150.46 155.20
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 85.66 91.48 81.87
Purchase of Traded Goods 11.13 16.57 15.09
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 11.13 -22.00 -2.73
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 11.86 12.16 10.78
Depreciation 2.96 2.60 2.43
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 37.83 37.21 31.56
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 6.46 12.44 16.20
Other Income 2.86 1.90 3.29
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 9.32 14.34 19.48
Interest 3.55 3.72 2.83
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 5.77 10.63 16.66
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 5.77 10.63 16.66
Tax 1.50 3.24 4.99
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 4.27 7.39 11.66
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 4.27 7.39 11.66
Equity Share Capital 21.47 21.47 14.32
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.99 3.44 7.85
Diluted EPS 1.99 3.44 7.85
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.99 3.44 7.85
Diluted EPS 1.99 3.44 7.85
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Kanpur Plast #Kanpur Plastipacks #packaging #Results
first published: May 24, 2022 11:50 am
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.