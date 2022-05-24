Kanpur Plast Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 167.04 crore, up 7.63% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 167.04 crore in March 2022 up 7.63% from Rs. 155.20 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.27 crore in March 2022 down 63.38% from Rs. 11.66 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 12.28 crore in March 2022 down 43.95% from Rs. 21.91 crore in March 2021.

Kanpur Plast EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.99 in March 2022 from Rs. 7.85 in March 2021.

Kanpur Plast shares closed at 124.95 on May 23, 2022 (NSE) and has given -9.62% returns over the last 6 months and -5.56% over the last 12 months.