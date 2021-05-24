Kanpur Plast Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 155.20 crore, up 79.77% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 155.20 crore in March 2021 up 79.77% from Rs. 86.33 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 11.66 crore in March 2021 up 2335.12% from Rs. 0.48 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 21.91 crore in March 2021 up 318.93% from Rs. 5.23 crore in March 2020.

Kanpur Plast EPS has increased to Rs. 7.85 in March 2021 from Rs. 0.34 in March 2020.

Kanpur Plast shares closed at 195.70 on May 21, 2021 (BSE)