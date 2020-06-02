Kanpur Plast Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 86.33 crore, up 9.42% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 86.33 crore in March 2020 up 9.42% from Rs. 78.90 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.48 crore in March 2020 down 82.2% from Rs. 2.69 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.23 crore in March 2020 down 39.26% from Rs. 8.61 crore in March 2019.

Kanpur Plast EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.34 in March 2020 from Rs. 1.90 in March 2019.

Kanpur Plast shares closed at 48.60 on June 01, 2020 (BSE) and has given -11.80% returns over the last 6 months and -53.49% over the last 12 months.