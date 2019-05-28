Kanpur Plast Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 78.90 crore, up 3.12% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 78.90 crore in March 2019 up 3.12% from Rs. 76.51 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.69 crore in March 2019 down 55.85% from Rs. 6.09 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 8.61 crore in March 2019 down 16.97% from Rs. 10.37 crore in March 2018.

Kanpur Plast EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.90 in March 2019 from Rs. 5.01 in March 2018.

Kanpur Plast shares closed at 114.25 on May 27, 2019 (BSE) and has given -14.71% returns over the last 6 months and -22.88% over the last 12 months.