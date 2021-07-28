Kanpur Plast Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 142.99 crore, up 84.72% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 142.99 crore in June 2021 up 84.72% from Rs. 77.41 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 8.71 crore in June 2021 up 126.78% from Rs. 3.84 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 18.29 crore in June 2021 up 71.25% from Rs. 10.68 crore in June 2020.

Kanpur Plast EPS has increased to Rs. 6.09 in June 2021 from Rs. 2.69 in June 2020.

Kanpur Plast shares closed at 297.15 on July 27, 2021 (NSE) and has given 148.25% returns over the last 6 months