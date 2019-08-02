Kanpur Plast Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 75.77 crore, up 3.59% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 75.77 crore in June 2019 up 3.59% from Rs. 73.15 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.41 crore in June 2019 down 65.67% from Rs. 4.12 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.24 crore in June 2019 down 12.88% from Rs. 8.31 crore in June 2018.

Kanpur Plast EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.00 in June 2019 from Rs. 2.97 in June 2018.

Kanpur Plast shares closed at 70.00 on August 01, 2019 (BSE) and has given -44.79% returns over the last 6 months and -50.35% over the last 12 months.