Kanpur Plast Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 94.69 crore, down 37.07% Y-o-Y

Feb 12, 2023 / 10:36 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Kanpur Plastipacks are:Net Sales at Rs 94.69 crore in December 2022 down 37.07% from Rs. 150.46 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 4.48 crore in December 2022 down 160.59% from Rs. 7.39 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.33 crore in December 2022 down 86.25% from Rs. 16.94 crore in December 2021. Kanpur Plast shares closed at 93.90 on February 09, 2023 (NSE) and has given -19.98% returns over the last 6 months and -29.79% over the last 12 months.
Kanpur Plastipacks
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations94.69127.08150.46
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations94.69127.08150.46
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials61.9863.1791.48
Purchase of Traded Goods5.763.8316.57
Increase/Decrease in Stocks-10.0216.93-22.00
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost11.2711.6412.16
Depreciation2.852.842.60
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses24.2428.7137.21
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-1.39-0.0312.44
Other Income0.860.981.90
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.520.9414.34
Interest3.584.383.72
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-4.11-3.4410.63
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax-4.11-3.4410.63
Tax0.37-0.973.24
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-4.48-2.467.39
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-4.48-2.467.39
Equity Share Capital21.4721.4721.47
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-2.08-1.153.44
Diluted EPS-2.08-1.153.44
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-2.08-1.153.44
Diluted EPS-2.08-1.153.44
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Kanpur Plast #Kanpur Plastipacks #packaging #Results
first published: Feb 12, 2023 10:22 am