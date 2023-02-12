English
    Kanpur Plast Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 94.69 crore, down 37.07% Y-o-Y

    February 12, 2023
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Kanpur Plastipacks are:Net Sales at Rs 94.69 crore in December 2022 down 37.07% from Rs. 150.46 crore in December 2021.
    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 4.48 crore in December 2022 down 160.59% from Rs. 7.39 crore in December 2021.
    EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.33 crore in December 2022 down 86.25% from Rs. 16.94 crore in December 2021.Kanpur Plast shares closed at 93.90 on February 09, 2023 (NSE) and has given -19.98% returns over the last 6 months and -29.79% over the last 12 months.
    Kanpur Plastipacks
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations94.69127.08150.46
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations94.69127.08150.46
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials61.9863.1791.48
    Purchase of Traded Goods5.763.8316.57
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-10.0216.93-22.00
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost11.2711.6412.16
    Depreciation2.852.842.60
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses24.2428.7137.21
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-1.39-0.0312.44
    Other Income0.860.981.90
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.520.9414.34
    Interest3.584.383.72
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-4.11-3.4410.63
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-4.11-3.4410.63
    Tax0.37-0.973.24
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-4.48-2.467.39
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-4.48-2.467.39
    Equity Share Capital21.4721.4721.47
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-2.08-1.153.44
    Diluted EPS-2.08-1.153.44
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-2.08-1.153.44
    Diluted EPS-2.08-1.153.44
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
