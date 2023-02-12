Kanpur Plast Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 94.69 crore, down 37.07% Y-o-Y

Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21 Net Sales/Income from operations 94.69 127.08 150.46 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 94.69 127.08 150.46 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 61.98 63.17 91.48 Purchase of Traded Goods 5.76 3.83 16.57 Increase/Decrease in Stocks -10.02 16.93 -22.00 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 11.27 11.64 12.16 Depreciation 2.85 2.84 2.60 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 24.24 28.71 37.21 P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -1.39 -0.03 12.44 Other Income 0.86 0.98 1.90 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.52 0.94 14.34 Interest 3.58 4.38 3.72 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -4.11 -3.44 10.63 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax -4.11 -3.44 10.63 Tax 0.37 -0.97 3.24 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -4.48 -2.46 7.39 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -4.48 -2.46 7.39 Equity Share Capital 21.47 21.47 21.47 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS -2.08 -1.15 3.44 Diluted EPS -2.08 -1.15 3.44 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS -2.08 -1.15 3.44 Diluted EPS -2.08 -1.15 3.44 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited