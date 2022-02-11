Kanpur Plast Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 150.46 crore, up 26.03% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 150.46 crore in December 2021 up 26.03% from Rs. 119.39 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 7.39 crore in December 2021 down 0.57% from Rs. 7.43 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 16.94 crore in December 2021 up 10.5% from Rs. 15.33 crore in December 2020.

Kanpur Plast EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.44 in December 2021 from Rs. 5.19 in December 2020.

Kanpur Plast shares closed at 133.75 on February 10, 2022 (NSE) and has given -15.06% returns over the last 6 months and 57.22% over the last 12 months.