Kanpur Plast Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 119.39 crore, up 52.63% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 119.39 crore in December 2020 up 52.63% from Rs. 78.22 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 7.43 crore in December 2020 up 422.93% from Rs. 1.42 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 15.33 crore in December 2020 up 129.49% from Rs. 6.68 crore in December 2019.

Kanpur Plast EPS has increased to Rs. 5.19 in December 2020 from Rs. 0.99 in December 2019.

Kanpur Plast shares closed at 122.20 on February 09, 2021 (BSE) and has given 51.52% returns over the last 6 months and 90.94% over the last 12 months.