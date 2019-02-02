Kanpur Plast Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 91.47 crore, up 23.84% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 91.47 crore in December 2018 up 23.84% from Rs. 73.86 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.87 crore in December 2018 down 2.56% from Rs. 4.99 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 11.22 crore in December 2018 up 10.98% from Rs. 10.11 crore in December 2017.

Kanpur Plast EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.25 in December 2018 from Rs. 4.18 in December 2017.

Kanpur Plast shares closed at 125.85 on January 31, 2019 (BSE) and has given -10.74% returns over the last 6 months and -12.91% over the last 12 months.