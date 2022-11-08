 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Kanpur Plast Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 126.35 crore, down 23.23% Y-o-Y

Nov 08, 2022 / 06:35 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Kanpur Plastipacks are:

Net Sales at Rs 126.35 crore in September 2022 down 23.23% from Rs. 164.58 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.74 crore in September 2022 down 147% from Rs. 5.83 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.51 crore in September 2022 down 75.49% from Rs. 14.32 crore in September 2021.

Kanpur Plast shares closed at 104.10 on November 04, 2022 (NSE) and has given -10.87% returns over the last 6 months and -41.05% over the last 12 months.

Kanpur Plastipacks
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 126.35 145.35 164.58
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 126.35 145.35 164.58
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 63.17 87.71 90.67
Purchase of Traded Goods 3.83 2.41 5.72
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 16.34 -3.15 4.69
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 11.77 12.25 11.58
Depreciation 2.84 2.78 2.60
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 28.74 35.41 42.27
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.34 7.94 7.06
Other Income 1.00 0.27 4.66
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.67 8.21 11.72
Interest 4.38 3.01 3.42
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -3.72 5.20 8.30
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -3.72 5.20 8.30
Tax -0.97 1.56 2.46
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -2.74 3.63 5.83
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -2.74 3.63 5.83
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates -2.74 3.63 5.83
Equity Share Capital 21.47 21.47 21.47
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -1.28 1.69 2.72
Diluted EPS -1.28 1.69 2.72
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -1.28 1.69 2.72
Diluted EPS -1.28 1.69 2.72
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Kanpur Plast #Kanpur Plastipacks #packaging #Results
first published: Nov 8, 2022 06:28 pm
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.