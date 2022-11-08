Kanpur Plast Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 126.35 crore, down 23.23% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 126.35 crore in September 2022 down 23.23% from Rs. 164.58 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.74 crore in September 2022 down 147% from Rs. 5.83 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.51 crore in September 2022 down 75.49% from Rs. 14.32 crore in September 2021.

Kanpur Plast shares closed at 104.10 on November 04, 2022 (NSE) and has given -10.87% returns over the last 6 months and -41.05% over the last 12 months.